Video: "Crazy" – Arsenal new-boy Declan Rice blown away by "completely different" football under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal FC
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has heaped praise onto manager Mikhail Arteta, admitting that he’s blown away by the completely different methods from his time at former club West Ham United.

Rice joined the Gunners this summer and admits he’s finding it “crazy” as he learns to see football in a completely different way under Arteta, who clearly seems to be making a positive impression on the England international…

Rice shone at West Ham and looks an exciting signing for Arsenal, so fans will hope he doesn’t find it too difficult to adapt to the new style and different demands at the Emirates Stadium.

