Arsenal chief reveals the way he is “extremely careful” with transfer decisions

Arsenal director Edu has revealed the way in which he likes to be extremely careful with the club’s decisions in the transfer market.

The Brazilian has performed well with making the big decisions at Arsenal since taking over at the Emirates Stadium, bringing in exciting signings such as Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz so far this summer.

Other signings in the last few years have also been key to Arsenal’s revival, with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko making a huge impact last season, while Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes are among other important additions in the last few years.

It seems one key factor for Edu is to be careful about signing the right kind of character for Arsenal, as he told The Gooners Podcast below:

Very refreshing to speak to Edu and have my views validated. Regarding Transfers: "You have to be extremely careful who you bring in – it's not just about talent. If you ring in someone with the wrong mentality, it destroys everything we are building." pic.twitter.com/eHloCE0UbA — The Gooners Podcast (@TheGoonersPod) July 26, 2023

Edu insists he doesn’t want to do anything to disrupt the exciting project that is currently being built by Mikel Arteta, and fans will surely agree with his priorities.

While the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were top class talents, their mentality seemed to hinder Arsenal at times, and it was surely the right move to let them go and replace them.