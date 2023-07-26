Exclusive: Arsenal board feel they got best on the market in key position this summer, says expert

Arsenal’s board feel they got the best option on the market at right-back with the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column as he explained the latest on former Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda, who still looks likely to be on the move this summer.

It’s suggested that Arsenal ultimately felt Timber was the better option for that position, and the board are happy with their choice, while Fresneda could still be one to watch for the likes of Barcelona in this transfer window.

AC Milan could be another candidate to sign the highly-rated young Spaniard from Real Valladolid, though Romano does not have confirmation on the recent links with Bournemouth.

Arsenal fans may have been keen for their club to be in the race for Fresneda at some point, but few will be too worried now as it looks like Timber is a very exciting piece of business by the north Londoners.

“Ivan Fresneda remains likely to move this summer, even if Arsenal are no longer being linked with him as they always considered Jurrien Timber a versatile, smart option for that position, the best on the market, according to Gunners board,” Romano said.

“Fresneda could have other options, but links with Bournemouth have not been confirmed. AC Milan had his name on their list but they decided to focus on different deals, while Barcelona also met his agents but are now working on other options (I’d always include Joao Cancelo on their list).”