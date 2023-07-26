Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal interest in Bitello transfer

Arsenal’s interest in the potential transfer of Gremio youngster Bitello has been confirmed by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Gunners’ pursuit of Bitello does not seem to be as advanced as some reports have suggested, with Romano clarifying that the club’s scouts in South America like the player, but there’s not been any movement on things like bids just yet.

Still, it seems Romano won’t rule that out, so the Bitello story could be one to watch, with the 23-year-old midfielder looking like an exciting talent who could be worth gambling on.

“I’m aware that there have been reports claiming a deal is close for Arsenal to sign Bitello from Gremio this week, but I’m not sure things are as advanced as others have suggested,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that Bitello is one of many talents followed and monitored by Arsenal’s South American scouting team, as he’s doing very well at Gremio. Let’s see if they will open talks in the next days; rumours have been there since one month but we’re still waiting for an official move or bid at the moment.”

Arsenal have had some success in raiding the best young talent from Brazil in recent times, with Gabriel Martinelli by far their biggest success story, while Marquinhos looks another promising talent for the future.

Arsenal have spent big on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber this summer, so a signing for the future like Bitello might make sense as their next target, with their starting XI not necessarily needing much more work that urgently.