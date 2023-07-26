Bournemouth ready to make offer for exciting 6’4″ striker; €20m will seal the deal

According to recent reports, Bournemouth have joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti.

Chermiti, 19, is a highly-rated forward who stands at a whopping 6 feet 4 inches tall.

Although valued at just £3 million on Transfermarkt, Sporting Lisbon, according to Portuguese outlet Record, are willing to part ways with him for £17 million (€20 million) as well as a 20 per cent future sell-on clause.

Since being promoted to the Lions’ senior first team in January earlier this year, Chermiti, who has four years left on his deal, has scored three and provided two assists in 22 games in all competitions.

