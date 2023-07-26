Chelsea ahead of Arsenal in race to sign £40 million midfielder

Chelsea are favourites to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claim the Blues are leading the charge to bring the highly-rated African to the Premier League in time for next season.

Kudus, 22, has attracted high-profile interest after enjoying a hugely impressive World Cup campaign in Qatar last winter.

The Ajax attacking midfielder was previously wanted by Everton, but following his fine form now looks destined to join one of the traditional ‘top six’ sides.

While Chelsea also remain locked in talks to sign Moises Caciedo from Brighton and Hove Albion, there is hope the Blues can beat Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to Kudus due to their rivals’ need to sell before they can invest in more additions.

Interestingly, with Ajax believed to value their number 20 at a modest £40 million, whichever London club ends up convincing the African to sign will certainly feel they would have done potentially one of the summer window’s best pieces of business.

