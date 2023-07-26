Video: Reece James admits there were some players who “didn’t want” to be at Chelsea last season

Chelsea FC
Chelsea right-back Reece James has admitted there were probably a few players who didn’t want to be at the club last season because they weren’t playing enough.

Speaking at a press conference in the video clip below, James said last season was one of the toughest of his career, but he feels the Blues are now moving in the right direction, suggesting it may have been a good move to offload some of the names who didn’t want to stay at Stamford Bridge…

Chelsea fans probably won’t be too surprised to hear that it wasn’t a particularly happy time for the players last season, as their form on the pitch certainly suggested all was not well behind the scenes.

