Reliable journalist says Palace are admirers of £15m-rated Leeds star

According to reliable journalist Mike McGrath, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

Following their relegation back to the Championship on the final day of last season, Leeds United, now managed by Daniel Farke, are expected to lose multiple first-team players.

The likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Max Wober, who is set for Gladbach on a loan deal, have all already departed, and judging by these latest reports, Summerville is likely to follow suit.

McGrath’s update comes at the same time Everton are thought to be closing in on a £20 million deal for Italian winger Wilfried Gnonto.