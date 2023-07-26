Daniel Farke wants five more Leeds signings after Ampadu & Darlow deals

According to recent reports, Leeds United’s rebuild will not stop at Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Whites, now under the management of Daniel Farke, are keen to add two more central defenders, two more midfielders and a striker before the summer window closes next month.

When it comes to their defence, which, at times last season, was very leaky, it is understandable why Farke may want another two additions.

After losing defensive quartet Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Max Wober – who is set for Gladbach on a loan deal, available options include the recently returned from loan Charlie Cresswell, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk.