(Video) Declan Rice heaps praise on ‘amazing’ Mikel Arteta

Declan Rice has revealed how influential Mikel Arteta was in his decision to join Arsenal earlier this summer.

The England international left West Ham United and joined the Gunners in a club-record deal worth a whopping £105 million (Sky Sports) last month.

Becoming Arsenal’s most expensive-ever player, there is naturally a lot of pressure riding on the 24-year-old’s shoulders.

However, speaking candidly in a recent interview, the Gunners’ new number 41 has explained how the ‘winning mentality’ installed and promoted by Arteta was key in his decision to join the club.

“The energy is so good,” Rice told Sky Sports.

“From the first moment I opened the training ground doors, not only the manager, [but] all of the staff there. Their mindsets and mentalities are all about winning.

“From the physios to the chefs; the analysts, just everybody behind the scenes – that focus is on being the best you can be, pushing yourself every day to become a better person, a better player.

“I think [with] Mikel, that’s exactly how he is. As well as a football coach, psychologically he’s amazing and he really makes you want to play for him which is a massive reason why I came to Arsenal.”