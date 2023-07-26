Eddie Howe told he must sell first to raise funds for the £40m-rated midfielder

According to recent reports, Eddie Howe has been told that he must sanction more sales before he makes a move for Conor Gallagher.

That’s according to a recent report from the Guardian, who claims Howe has joined David Moyes in the race to sign Chelsea’s Gallagher.

The Hammers recently acted on their interest by offering the Blues £40 million in exchange for the former Crystal Palace loanee.

However, rejecting their London rivals’ opening offer, Chelsea are hopeful of securing a higher fee – one believed to be closer to £50 million.

And with Newcastle United now also interested in signing the midfielder, there is hope a deal can be struck. It will all depend on outgoings though. Allan Saint-Maximin is edging closer to joining the Saudi Pro League with Karl Darlow closing in on a move to Leeds United.

