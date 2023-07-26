29-year-old Man United star closing in on Al Nassr transfer

Eric Bailly is reportedly edging closer to joining Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

That’s according to journalist Marc Mechenoua, who claims negotiations with the Ivory Coast international are ‘progressing well’.

Les discussions avancent bien entre Al-Nassr et Éric Bailly. Selon certaines sources, le défenseur ivoirien se rapproche du club saoudien où il pourrait retrouver son ami Cristiano Ronaldo. #Mercato https://t.co/xD4ETodVk9 — Marc Mechenoua (@LeMechenoua) July 26, 2023

Bailly, 29, has been out-of-favour at Old Trafford for several seasons. Although he found himself playing more regularly under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, now under the guidance of Erik Ten Hag, the former Villarreal man has struggled for minutes.

Not only that but with a poor injury record, as well as the arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, Bailly has found himself forced to accept loan moves in order to feature competitively.

After spending last season out on loan with French side Marseille, United’s flamboyant number three, who is now back with his parent club, looks destined to be sold permanently as Ten Hag seeks to reinvent his first team.

As for Al Nassr, with Bailly understandably keen to be reunited with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, it seems highly likely that the 29-year-old will find his next permanent club east of Europe.