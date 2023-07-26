European giants add David De Gea to goalkeeping shortlist

David De Gea has reportedly been included on Bayern Munich’s summer goalkeeping shortlist.

That’s according to a recent report from BILD, who claim the Spaniard is a candidate to replace the outgoing Yann Sommer.

Having decided against renewing his contract with Manchester United earlier in the summer, De Gea, 32, is now a free agent and eligible to negotiate a contract with any club in the world.

Although likely to have suitors in the lucrative Saudi Pro League, the pull of European football could be too much for De Gea to turn down, especially as the former Manchester United number one still feels he has a lot to offer.

Consequently, with Bayern Munich the latest club to express their interest in the experienced 32-year-old, it could just be a matter of time before fans see the Old Trafford legend turn out in different colours.

During his 12 years with Manchester United, De Gea, who has also represented Spain on 45 occasions, kept 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances in all competitions.

