European giants turn down the chance to sign former Man United star

For many years now, Bayern Munich and Man United seem inextricably linked, dating back to that epic night in Barcelona in 1999.

Both clubs are giants in their respective leagues, serial top-flight winners – though the Red Devils haven’t managed that feat since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club – and clubs that can attract the best of the best in football terms.

The Bavarians haven’t been toppled domestically for the past 11 years, and though Borussia Dortmund had the chance to take the Bundesliga crown from them in the final game of last season, they choked and saw Bayern claim the title in the final few minutes of the season.

The drama wasn’t unlike that at Camp Nou in ’99 when two injury time goals from Sheringham and Solskjaer saw United snatch Champions League victory from the jaws of almost certain defeat.

Now one old Man United star has been offered to Bayern, but the latter have chosen to turn down the opportunity.

David de Gea, he was offered to FC Bayern in the last days as the 32 y/o is ready for a new chapter after #MUFC. ?? Bayern is still evaluating many options but understand that the club is not considering a transfer of De Gea at this stage. ?? One of the reasons: A very high… pic.twitter.com/xjJZc6FRaw — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 26, 2023

According to a tweet from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, David de Gea had been offered to the club, but owing to his huge wage demands and the fact that he’s unlikely to have accepted playing as a No.2 to Manuel Neuer, things didn’t progress any further.

The Spaniard might well be regretting his decision to leave Old Trafford, given that the salary issue could stifle his chances of a move anywhere else.

He knows United inside out and whilst his ego has been knocked, he could still give Andre Onana a run for his money and step in should the new No.1 get injured.

Instead, he’s been left to hawk himself around the continent in the hope that someone will take a chance on him.