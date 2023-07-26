Fabrizio Romano offers fresh Harry Kane update as Tottenham continue pre-season preparations

It’s already been the transfer saga of the summer, and Harry Kane’s ‘will he, won’t he’ decision to move away from Tottenham Hotspur has arguably got a bit more time to run.

All the while that the striker doesn’t sign a new deal at Spurs, other clubs will feel as though they have a chance in acquiring the services of England’s record goalscorer.

Kane, to his credit, has kept a dignified silence since the end of last season, choosing not to comment publicly on Bayern Munich’s offers for him.

All that appears to be known is that he will not sign a new contract with the north Londoners, and that means Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, will have a big decision to make.

Does he keep Kane and let him go for nothing in 12 months, or does he cash in now in order to bring some cash into club coffers?

According to the latest update from Fabrizio Romano, there’s every chance there will be more bids for the player before this summer’s transfer window slams shut.

“Bayern will push. My expectation is to see a new bid coming in from Bayern very soon because they want the player,” he told Give Me Sport.

“Thomas Tuchel, behind the scenes, is really pushing. He is obsessed with the possibility of bringing in Harry Kane.

“It’s always been Tuchel pushing for this deal. He has been pushing, internally, for Bayern to sign an important striker and to consider Harry Kane as a priority target.”

If, for whatever reason, Kane decides to rebuff the Bavarian’s overtures, there’s every chance he will join a Premier League club for the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

That way, he could continue in his ambition of overhauling Alan Shearer at the top of the all-time Premier League goal scorers table, along with hopefully winning trophies.

Kane is currently sat on 213 per the official Premier League website, with Shearer’s 260 within reach.