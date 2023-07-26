Jordan Henderson’s glaring omission in his goodbye video to Liverpool

It’s a sad day for Liverpool and evidently also for their former captain, Jordan Henderson, who has moved to the Saudi Pro League to start a new adventure with Al Ettifaq.

Steven Gerrard’s side have secured their man, a player who took over the captain’s armband from Gerrard at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will arguably find it difficult to get a replacement that will give as much to the Liverpool cause as Henderson did over the course of his Anfield career.

Coming to the club as a 20-year-old from Sunderland, he’s gone on to be regarded as a Reds great, lifting the club’s first ever Premier League title as well as captaining the side to a sixth Champions League win, coming as a result of that epic comeback against Barcelona which is widely regarded as Liverpool’s best-ever European night.

Perhaps their best night ever, full stop.

Ahead of his switch to the Pro League, the player filmed an emotional goodbye message which was then posted on his official Instagram account.

To those watching, his message comes across as genuine and heartfelt, however, there was one huge omission in the video that, perhaps after watching it back, Henderson will be mortified by.

It’s fair to say that it was Jurgen Klopp’s appointment which really saw a positive upturn in the midfielder’s fortunes, and it would be hard to argue against the German being the main reason why Henderson went on to fulfil his dreams whilst wearing the Liverpool shirt.

Not once did Klopp get a mention in the video, however, and that’s the costliest of oversights when making such a grandiose statement.

A genuine error it may have been, but it won’t be any easier for Henderson’s old manager to swallow.