Kylian Mbappe turns down mega-money Al Hilal offer but another PSG superstar could go in his place

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, it’s been reported that Paris Saint-Germain talisman, Kylian Mbappe, is refusing to negotiate with Saudi Pro League side, Al Hilal.

PSG had accepted a world record bid of €300m for his services, however, unless the French World Cup winner will enter into talks, no club stands a chance of signing him.

That is likely to remain the case because the belief that PSG themselves have is that the player will simply walk away at the end of next season for free, and join Real Madrid, who will be able to remunerate him handsomely as they’ve not had to pay a transfer fee.

Despite Al Hilal delegation flying to Paris Kylian Mbappé has rejected to negotiate with Al Hilal ???? #PSG Mbappé has currently no intention to open talks despite €200m fixed salary proposal plus 100% image rights. ?? PSG, convinced that Mbappé agreed terms with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/bsbF0zlreP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

It’s an incredibly brave strategy from the player, essentially taking on his paymasters, but frankly, there’s little they can do about it because it seems that he’s done nothing wrong.

After missing out on Lionel Messi, not getting a chance to even talk with Mbappe despite flying to Paris, will be difficult to swallow for Al Hilal.

However, their trip to the French capital might not have been in vain.

Fabrizio Romano is also reporting that Mbappe’s team-mate, Marco Verratti, is in advanced talks to join the club.

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Verratti to Al Hilal, deal at advanced stages! Saudi club now closing in on agreement with PSG for the Italian midfielder ???? #AlHilal Three year contract offered to Verratti, documents to be prepared/checked soon. Here we go soon — if all goes to plan. pic.twitter.com/ninO5Loyo1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

There seems to be a sea-change in attitude from the French champions to rid themselves of some big names this summer, perhaps looking towards youth in future and bringing through players from their academy.

The dream of winning the Champions League hasn’t happened to this point despite having the likes of Mbappe, Messi, Neymar, Cavani, Ibrahimovic et al in their ranks at various stages.

A younger, more dynamic squad might finally be able to make PSG’s dreams a reality.