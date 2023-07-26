Leicester and Luton among clubs chasing loan deal for Man United midfielder

Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is a candidate to leave on loan.

That’s according to Tunisian outlet Noussour TN (via Football League World), who claims three clubs are vying to sign the young midfielder on loan in time for next season.

Although one club of the three clubs have not been named, Luton Town and Enzo Maresca’s Leicester City are reportedly among the suitors for Mejbri, 20.

Although Manchester United’s number 46 has featured under Erik Ten Hag during the Red Devils’ pre-season tour, with a wealth of options in defensive midfield, including Casemiro, and, if recent reports are to be believed, soon-to-be Sofyan Amrabat, it is unlikely the Tunisia international will play regular first-team football next term.

Consequently, with several clubs, including the recently promoted Luton Town, all in the mix for his temporary signature, Mejbri, who spent last season with Birmingham City, will probably feel another loan move is the best step in order to continue his development.

The biggest decision the player and club face now is deciding which team to join to give the green light to.