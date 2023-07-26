Leicester City in advanced negotiations to sign former Chelsea winger on a free deal

According to recent reports, Leicester City are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign former Chelsea winger Silko Thomas.

Having seen his contract with the Blues expire at the end of last month, Thomas, 19, is now a free agent and eligible to join a new club once agreeing a contract.

And the versatile winger, who can play on either wing, as well as operate as a makeshift wing-back, is understood to have emerged as a target for the recently relegated Foxes.

Although the 19-year-old failed to make a single appearance for Chelsea’s senior first-team, he did impress for the Londoners’ youth teams during his three years with the club.

Featuring in 60 youth games, across all competitions, Thomas, who has also represented England at under-15 and under-18 levels during his career, scored seven goals and provided eight assists.

