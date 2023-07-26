Liverpool make contact with £22m-rated Brazilian midfielder

As news of Fabinho’s move to Al Ettifaq being resurrected breaks, so Liverpool have been linked with another Brazilian midfielder to help fill the gap potentially left by the 29-year-old and former captain, Jordan Henderson.

Any remaining deals needing to be done arguably should be concluded as soon as practicable, given that Jurgen Klopp would surely prefer to have a settled side before his team kick off the new Premier League season at Stamford Bridge in just over a couple of weeks time.

It’s believed that the Reds will keep trying to acquire Southampton’s 19-year-old defensive midfielder, Romeo Lavia, and as Football Transfers note, there have also been talks with Fluminense for Andre.

The report suggests that the Brazilian outfit want €25m for 80% of the 22-year-old’s economic rights and future add-ons.

Clearly, that is an amount that Liverpool would be able to afford though the issue for Klopp is that the player won’t be allowed to leave his current club until the end of their season, which would mean not acquiring Andre until the next transfer window.

Fulham are also credited with an interest in his services, but they too would find that the same problem applies.

With the Reds needing bodies in situ quickly, perhaps an offer in excess of the asking price could persuade Fluminense to allow their man a summer move.

However, that’s by no means certain and may see Klopp hunting elsewhere for reinforcements.