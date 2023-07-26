Liverpool preparing second offer for 19-year-old midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make Southampton a second and improved offer for Romeo Lavia.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the Reds are looking to beat Chelsea to the young Belgian midfielder’s signature.

Southampton, having been relegated to the Championship last season, will know they are not well positioned when it comes to negotiating, and Liverpool will certainly try to capitalise on that.

However, with the Saints so far holding firm on their £50 million valuation of the 19-year-old and already rejecting the Reds’ opening £37 million offer, it remains to be seen whether or not the two clubs can reach an agreement.

Ornstein believes there is a ‘high chance’ that the two clubs will reach an agreement though.

Nevertheless, with Todd Boehly’s Chelsea waiting in the wings and presumably ready to hijack their rivals’ negations, Liverpool fans will be hoping their team can put together a package that forces the Saints to accept.

During his first, and likely last, season at St. Mary’s, Lavia, who has four years left on his deal, has scored one and added one assists in 34 games in all competitions.