Liverpool midfielder Fabinho’s transfer away from the club is now at a very advanced stage, with just the final documents being checked.

The Brazil international is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, despite some reports that it could fall through, with Fabrizio Romano also adding, however, that Bayern Munich have asked about the situation in case the deal does end up collapsing.

Discussing the latest on Fabinho’s future in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “I’m told this deal is absolutely still on, but it was never “done”. Verbally it is very advanced, Al Ittihad are still preparing documents and there can’t be any green light without contracts check.

“That’s the key point now, checking all the documents and details of the deal, including payment terms. But the deal, as of now, remains on.

“Bayern Munich also called last week to be informed on the Fabinho deal in case it collapses.”

Fabinho has been a hugely important part of Liverpool’s recent success, and fans will undoubtedly be disappointed to see him leaving this summer, even if he did show some signs of slowing down last season.

It’s surely now vitally important for the Reds to sign a replacement in defensive midfield, with more on those links with Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia here.

Fabinho would be another hugely impressive signing by a Saudi club this summer following deals for the likes of Ruben Neves, N’Golo Kante and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.