Manchester United have been handed a major transfer boost in their pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The young Denmark international is believed to be Erik Ten Hag’s top striking target despite Tottenham Hotspur making Harry Kane available for transfer should the Englishman fail to sign a new contract.

The Red Devils aren’t the only club impressed with Hojlund, 20, though. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are also thought to have the young forward on their shortlist.

However, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, despite offering Hojlund a higher salary than the one United have presented, the 20-year-old’s ‘priority’ is to team up with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The United faithful will enjoy hearing this latest news. In a time when lucrative contract offers are tempting so many players to abandon their sporting ambition, such as we’re seeing with the Saudi Pro League, hearing a young player’s preference is to develop their skillset over financial gain is refreshing, to say the least.

Although a move to United has not yet been completed, the Red Devils, according to The Times, are preparing an opening £60 million offer.