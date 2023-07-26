Man United set Fred price tag amid Fulham interest

Manchester United are willing to sell Fred this summer.

The Brazilian midfielder, who has been at Old Trafford since he moved from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, is a leading contender to leave the club this summer with Erik Ten Hag plotting a mini-midfield rebuild.

Mason Mount has already joined from Chelsea with recent reports suggesting Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is close to becoming the team’s second midfield addition.

It’s not only outside midfield additions Ten Hag has welcomed into his first team though. Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo has impressed during pre-season and is now a contender to be included in his manager’s plans next season.

Consequently, with so much competition in midfield and Ten Hag clearly looking to move the side in a new direction, Fred is likely to be moved on.

Fulham, along with Galatasary and cash-rich Saudi clubs have already shown interest in the Brazilian, and according to a recent report from the Telegraph, the Red Devils ‘hope to raise’ £20 million from the midfielder’s potential sale.

Scott McTominay is another player likely to leave Old Trafford. David Moyes’ West Ham are long-time admirers of the Scotland international but it remains to be seen if the Hammers can agree a fee with United.