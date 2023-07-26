Mauricio Pochettino says £50m star part of his plans after Chelsea rejected bid from Premier League club on Tuesday

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated that midfielder Conor Gallagher is part of his plans for the new season despite West Ham trying to bring the 23-year-old to the London Stadium ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Argentine boss has said via Fabrizio Romano: “Gallagher is in our plans. In football, things happen we can’t manage but I am happy with him.”

The Chelsea boss continued when asked about bringing in new midfielders: “At least we need one more. We are working on that. Depends what happens in the next few weeks. The club is working on that”.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea rejected West Ham’s first bid of around £40m with add-ons for Gallagher on Tuesday as the Blues hold out for their £50m asking price to be matched.

Chelsea discussed the bid for Gallagher alongside Pochettino and considering the West London club have a shortage of midfielders already, the Blues decided to reject the Hammers’ offer unless their asking price is met.

As for incoming midfielders, Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo but nothing has happened on that front for some time now as it seems the deal is slowly progressing.

Even if the Blues land the Ecuador star, it would be best to keep Gallagher to add depth to their squad, as the 23-year-old is proven in the Premier League and selling him will mean Chelsea will have to find a replacement.