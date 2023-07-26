New £45m bid ready as Liverpool push for number one target to avoid other Premier League teams hijacking deal

Liverpool are ready to submit a new bid for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia with the new proposal nearly ready to go as the Reds want to avoid Chelsea making a move for the Saints star. 

The Merseyside club saw a £37m offer for the 19-year-old rejected by Southampton on Tuesday as the Championship club holds out for £50m, reports The Athletic.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool’s new offer is set to be around £42.5m guaranteed plus £2.5m in add-ons – a total package of £45m –  which still falls short of Southampton’s asking price.

The transfer journalist reports that the Reds want to get the deal done fast as Chelsea are still interested in Lavia and are keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old.

It is clear that Lavia is Liverpool’s number one target to replace the outgoing Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Chelsea are also in dire need of a new central midfielder, hence why they are keeping an eye on the Saints star.

The Merseyside club are in good shape to land the talented youngster and it remains to be seen if Southampton will accept an offer less than their £50m asking price.

