Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and PIF COO resign from company associated with takeover

Ever since Newcastle United were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) they’ve not really been out of the news, and the resignations of two high-ranking officers involved with the club may have initially caused concern for Magpies supporters.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the club, and the COO of PIF, Bander Mogren, have both resigned their positions at NCUK Investment Limited, a vehicle used to form the 80% ownership of PZ Newco Limited which helped to buy the Magpies, according to the Shields Gazette.

It’s unlikely that the resignations should give Newcastle fans any cause for concern and is more of an administrative issue than anything untoward.

Eddie Howe certainly won’t be expecting problems from anything going on in the background with regards to how the companies that facilitated the takeover are doing.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Jordan Henderson spotted training with Al Ettifaq Video: Phil Parkinson not happy with Man United after Wrexham’s Paul Mullin has lung punctured 29-year-old Man United star closing in on Al Nassr transfer

As Newcastle approach their most important season in 20+ years, all of the first-team’s preparations need to be spot on in order for Howe to help bring the success to the club which the long-suffering support so richly deserve.

That’s clearly the aim of the owners too, and any company duties will have been made with ultimate success in mind. It seems that PIF remain completely focused so there’s no panic at St. James’ Park just now.