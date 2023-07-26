As long as the transfer window remains open, clubs such as Newcastle have to be in the market for new signings in strategic positions if they become available.

We’ve seen in many previous transfer windows, both summer and winter, the amount of signings that can go right down to the wire, some even not becoming close to a deal until the very last knockings of transfer deadline day.

At present, the Magpies appear well set with what they have, bringing in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes so far in this current window.

There are areas where it’s believed Eddie Howe wants to have some decent strength in depth, and any new signings to give the current starters a real run for their money.

Kieran Trippier has done remarkably well since signing on at St. James’ Park but there’s no escaping the fact that the right-back will be 33 not long after the new season begins.

Tino Livramento has long been linked with the Magpies, including by talkSPORT who report that Southampton have turned down a recent bid for the player.

That may be why Howe is potentially turning his attention to Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey, according to Aksam (h/t The Talk of the Toon).

The Turkish giants have already held talks about the 20-year-old with Arsenal and other potential suitors say Goal, so Newcastle may need to move quickly if they want to acquire the full-back’s services.

Transfermarkt rate his market value at €16m/£14m, so the north east giants could bag themselves a bargain if they pursue a deal.