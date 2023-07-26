Newcastle trio set for imminent exits within next 48 hours

Eddie Howe has confirmed that up to three Newcastle United players are close to leaving the club.

The Magpies’ boss, who spoke to reporters recently, revealed that Jamal Lewis’ loan move to Watford is likely to be finalised within the next day or so. Howe also added that goalkeeper Karl Darlow is closing in on a move to Leeds United with Allan Saint-Maximin’s proposed switch to Saudi side Al-Ahli likely to be announced soon.

“Jamal Lewis is probably the nearest to securing a loan move to Watford,” Howe said.

“That is closest in the pipeline and that will get done in the next 24 hours. The other two no (Garang Kuol and Harrison Ashby) nothing. Karl is a possible one that might happen in the next few days.

“Karl will certainly go with our best wishes. He has been an incredible servant to the football club. We value him but we can’t carry a team of five goalkeepers.”