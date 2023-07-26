Newcastle trio set for imminent exits within next 48 hours

Posted by

Eddie Howe has confirmed that up to three Newcastle United players are close to leaving the club.

The Magpies’ boss, who spoke to reporters recently, revealed that Jamal Lewis’ loan move to Watford is likely to be finalised within the next day or so. Howe also added that goalkeeper Karl Darlow is closing in on a move to Leeds United with Allan Saint-Maximin’s proposed switch to Saudi side Al-Ahli likely to be announced soon.

“Jamal Lewis is probably the nearest to securing a loan move to Watford,” Howe said.

More Stories / Latest News
Major boost for Man United as PSG fail to convince striker with higher salary
“I love Kylian” – Mauricio Pochettino opens up over Kylian Mbappe links to Chelsea
Chelsea ahead of Arsenal in race to sign £40 million midfielder

“That is closest in the pipeline and that will get done in the next 24 hours. The other two no (Garang Kuol and Harrison Ashby) nothing. Karl is a possible one that might happen in the next few days.

“Karl will certainly go with our best wishes. He has been an incredible servant to the football club. We value him but we can’t carry a team of five goalkeepers.”

More Stories Eddie Howe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.