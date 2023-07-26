Pep Guardiola’s update after Man City man’s apparent injury during Bayern friendly

The last thing that Pep Guardiola needs ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign is injuries to his key Man City players.

That’s a risk that all teams take during their pre-season commitments of course, given that you want your starters to be match fit and competitive by the time the big kick-off comes around.

Often marketed as ‘friendlies,’ the games that are played during the summer are generally anything but. What would be the point in pussy footing around when the whole premise of games at that time of the year is to build things up for the start of the new campaign.

With the possible exception of players going flying into tackles, no quarter is asked or given in almost all other aspects.

Those who pay their hard-earned to see some of Europe’s elite going toe to toe on the other side of the world arguably want to see some decent action for their spend, not players who are frightened to get stuck in.

An injury to Nathan Ake in City’s pre-season date with one of Guardiola’s former side’s, Bayern Munich, was untimely to say the least. However, there doesn’t appear to be too much harm done.

“He felt tired and Nathan, with his history it is better not to take a risk,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News, after Ake had to be substituted in the first half of the game.

“The group is good, no injuries. I wouldn’t say we are far away but we are a way from our best conditions to be in top, top form. But that is normal. We rely on the mentality and principles that we have, we have one week in Manchester to train specifically for that final and prepare a little bit better than we can train here.

“It is what it is and what it has been in previous seasons, we always play the Community Shield not in a good condition. It is what it is, we are happy to play because we won the Premier League. We lost the last years, hopefully this season we can win.”

Given the positive update, Guardiola is almost certain to have the defender at his disposal for the season opener which is due to be played in just over a fortnight’s time.