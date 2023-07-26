Exclusive: Man United aim to beat PSG to £55-60m transfer after agreeing five-year deal

Manchester United are aiming to see off competition from Paris Saint-Germain to seal the transfer of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that Man Utd have agreed a five-year deal with Hojlund himself, but now just have to reach an agreement with his club.

PSG are also in contact with the 20-year-old’s camp, but the Red Devils will hope to win the race for his signature in a deal worth around £55-60million.

United are adamant they won’t over-pay for Hojlund, but they’re also aware that they now need to accelerate talks to avoid PSG or anyone else hijacking the deal.

“United know that a new striker is something important. The priority target remains Rasmus Hojlund – as I said last week, they have agreed personal terms with the player,” Romano said.

“We’re still waiting for them to submit an official opening bid to Atalanta, but they will not over-pay. They will pay what they believe is a correct fee, and my understanding is that they could start negotiations around a fee of something like £55-60m. We will see soon what is the value of the bid, but Man United will bid for Hojlund for sure, and it’s expected to be this week.

“Paris Saint-Germain remain in the race as they keep speaking to Hojlund’s camp, but Man United are the favourites as they agreed personal terms with Hojlund – he’s said yes to a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further season.

“Of course, it’s now time to agree between clubs to avoid any hijack, and United know it’s important to accelerate because other clubs could jump into the race if they don’t close the deal.”

Hojlund is an exciting young talent and could be ideal to take Erik ten Hag’s side to another level next season after the club was overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals last season, without a genuine central striker in their squad.