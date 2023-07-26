Video: Gabriel Jesus admits he’s suffering at Arsenal

Ahead of the new Premier League season, Arsenal striker, Gabriel Jesus, has admitted he’s suffering.

Gunners fans worried about the Brazilian’s outburst can be reassured by the fact that he was simply referring to his fight back to fitness after his knee injury.

Towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign the striker showed that he’d lost none of his attacking instincts, and once he rediscovers his best level, Arsenal still have a decent sharpshooter in their midst.

“Comparing with my injury on my foot in 2017, it’s so different. This is my first injury and I hope it’s the last one on the knee,” he said at a press conference with Mikel Arteta, ahead of Arsenal’s game against Barcelona.

“Now, I am suffering a little bit more than my foot. It’s been hard. I am working hard to get fitness and then come back strong.”

Pictures from Hayters TV