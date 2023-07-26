Video: Ireland and Arsenal star scores one of the best goals you will see at Women’s World Cup vs Canada

Ireland and Arsenal star Katie McCabe has just scored one of the best goals seen this season as the 27-year-old opened the scoring against Canada straight from a corner kick. 

The goal was Ireland’s first ever at a Women’s World Cup and it will go down as one of the best in the tournament’s history as the Irish lead Canada 1-0 in Group B.

The goal came after just four minutes as McCabe’s corner went straight into the net and it has given Ireland a big advantage for the rest of the clash.

The Arsenal star finished last season with three goals and four assists across 21 WSL games and will be hoping this World Cup helps launch her career forward next season with the Gunners.

