Video: Kang-in Lee refuses to shake Neymar’s hand

Paris Saint-Germain’s pre-season preparations were already rocked by the news that Kylian Mbappe wouldn’t travel to Japan and South Korea after his contract impasse, and whilst on tour it appears that Kang-in Lee has refused to shake Neymar’s hand.
It isn’t clear what prompted the scene on the PSG subs bench, which was captured by Japanese TV covering the game.
All appears well, however, as it looks to me nothing more than players pranking around on the bench rather than anything more sinister occurring.
Kang-in Lee jokingly refusing to shake Neymar’s hand, both were just joking around ????? pic.twitter.com/8FAN3pfpc7
— PSG Report (@PSG_Report) July 26, 2023