Video: Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets link-up once again as Argentina star dominates in Inter Miami win

Inter Miami are through to the round of 32 in the Leagues Cup after beating Atlanta United 4-0 on Tuesday night with Lionel Messi stealing the show. 

The Argentina star, fresh off the back of his last-minute debut winner for Miami, grabbed two goals and an assist to send his side through to the next round and fans got to see the former Barcelona star link-up with Sergio Busquets for the opening goal of the game.

It has been a dream start for Messi in the United States and fans of Inter Miami will be hoping they can go all the way in this tournament.

Messi’s brace and assist can be seen below.

