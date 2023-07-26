Video: Phil Parkinson not happy with Man United after Wrexham’s Paul Mullin has lung punctured

Although it was billed as a pre-season friendly, Wrexham manager, Phil Parkinson, was raging with Man United after the Welsh side’s talisman, Paul Mullin, had a lung punctured after a reckless challenge from Red Devils keeper, Nathan Bishop.

The game in San Diego was just 12 minutes old when Bishop came racing out of his area and collided with the striker.

Clearly in distress, Mullin needed oxygen and had to be helped from the field, and it’s believed he will now miss the start of the season as a result.

Wrexham's Paul Mullin will miss the start of the season after suffering a punctured lung as a result of this ugly foul from Man United #WxmAFC ??pic.twitter.com/Pctn1JUBsN — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) July 26, 2023

“I’m fuming about it, I’ve got to be honest with you. It was a clumsy, reckless, challenge in a pre-season game and I’m not happy with it at all,” Parkinson said after the game.

“I haven’t seen the goalie and he’s probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we’re not very happy.

“It should have been a straight red [card]. If it’s not denying a goal-scoring opportunity it’s still a dangerous challenge so if you add the two scenarios together he should have been off the pitch.

“It’s a dangerous challenge and obviously Paul Mullin is our talisman. The way the lads responded after that I thought was outstanding. That’s what we’re all about as a group – resilience, sticking together.”