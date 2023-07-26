West Ham face potential £30m loss on one player this summer

If not having signed any players this summer was bad enough for West Ham, potentially losing £30m on one of their current members of the playing staff is something else entirely.

David Sullivan and David Moyes, along with Tim Steidten, just haven’t got it right in this summer’s transfer window so far.

At present, the issues aren’t clear, however, there’s obviously something not right behind the scenes or else there would be a steady stream of incoming signings to strengthen what the Scot already had in situ.

Away from transfers in, Moyes has a real problem on his hands with Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian seems to have made it perfectly clear that he wants to leave the club and move to Serie A giants, Roma.

If the Giallorossi were happy to pay near to the £35.5m (per Sky Sports) that the Hammers did a year ago, there would almost certainly be a deal to be done.

After all, no club really wants to keep an unhappy player, especially one that had a season like Scamacca did in 2022/23.

According to Calciomercato, however, Roma are only willing to offer a measly £4.3m as a loan fee, whilst inserting a clause that would allow them to buy him for £18.9m overall, subject to the club reaching the Champions League or Scamacca making a certain number of appearances.

Moyes and Sullivan are stuck between a rock and a hard place and will need to make a decision one way or the other soonest.