West Ham put off by Man United’s £40m asking price for star as Ten Hag happy to keep player at Old Trafford

The future of Scott McTominay is still up in the air at Man United as West Ham are believed to have been put off by the £40m asking price the Manchester club requires to sell the midfielder.

That is according to the Mirror, who reports that the London club have enquired about the availability of McTominay, as they want to replace Declan Rice with the Scotland star, but are not keen to match United’s valuation of him.

The 26-year-old is believed to be open to a move away from Old Trafford this summer in order to relaunch his career as the midfielder wants to be playing regular football at a high level.

McTominay’s minutes will be limited next season similar to the campaign just gone as he is behind the likes of Casemiro, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen in the pecking order.

McTominay has a contract at Man United until 2025 and according to the report, Erik ten Hag is happy to keep the 26-year-old for another season as the Scotland star is an important squad player, with the Manchester club also refusing to sell him for a cut-price fee.

A move to another Premier League club would be best for McTominay as the 26-year-old doesn’t have time to sit on a bench and wait for his chance. Unfortunately for him, United seem adamant to get at least £40m to let him go and it is hard to see many clubs paying that this summer.