With just over two weeks to go until the start of the Premier League season West Ham still haven’t signed any players, and it appears that a current member of the first-team staff is being scouted by other English top-flight clubs.

If the Hammers situation wasn’t already bad enough in terms of a squad evolution for David Moyes, the thought of losing a player without any coming in surely can’t be countenanced.

That being said, the player concerned is, apparently, about to enter the final year of his contract so if the club can get a fee for him, a deal may prove to be an attractive proposition.

?????????: ? A number of Premier League clubs are monitoring Vladimir Coufal’s contract situation at West Ham, TEAMtalk understands ??#WHUFC #WestHam #COYI pic.twitter.com/aK9wmOXC6h — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) July 27, 2023

According to a tweet from TeamTalk, West Ham’s 30-year-old full-back, Vladimir Coufal, is being monitored by a number of clubs.

The combative star has been a mainstay of Moyes’ time at the club and his loss will surely be another huge blow.

Having lost Declan Rice and not being able to replace him by this point, the Hammers aren’t having the best of transfer windows.

Should Moyes dig his heels in and insist that he needs the player for the Europa League campaign that the club have ahead of them, there’s a chance that Coufal could earn himself a new deal at the club where he’s become something of a cult hero.