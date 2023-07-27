Video: Fabio Vieira scores a long-range SCREAMER in Arsenal win over Barcelona

Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira scored a superb goal in last night’s win over Barcelona in a pre-season friendly.

The Portuguese starlet showed flashes of quality in his first season at Arsenal last term, but wasn’t quite consistent enough to see more playing time.

This sublime long-range effort below, however, is a reminder of the quality Vieira possesses…

Arsenal fans will hope Vieira can develop his game a little and have more of a role to play in Mikel Arteta’s side in 2023/24, though there will be strong competition for places in this squad.

