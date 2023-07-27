Video: William Saliba’s quality defending followed by silky skill in Arsenal win over Barcelona

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba showed why he’s such an elite talent in this short video clip below.

Watch as the young Frenchman calmly deals with a Barcelona attack, and then beats his opponent with absolutely brilliant footwork that Zinedine Zidane would be proud of…

?? William Saliba is imperious. The 6’4” beast feels like a brand new £100m signing. An elite Rolls-Royce defender. Different gravy ???pic.twitter.com/8ZMa47kISK — Gooner Chris (@ArsenalN7) July 27, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal.com

Saliba really established himself at Arsenal last season, proving a hugely important part of their surprisingly strong title challenge.

If the 22-year-old can continue to develop at this rate, he’s surely going to be the best defender in the world and should pick up a fair few trophies at Arsenal.