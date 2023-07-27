Video: William Saliba’s quality defending followed by silky skill in Arsenal win over Barcelona

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba showed why he’s such an elite talent in this short video clip below.

Watch as the young Frenchman calmly deals with a Barcelona attack, and then beats his opponent with absolutely brilliant footwork that Zinedine Zidane would be proud of…

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal.com

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Mikel Arteta confirms Declan Rice injured in training
World Cup winner decides to stay at current club despite interest from Chelsea
Video: Fabio Vieira scores a long-range SCREAMER in Arsenal win over Barcelona

Saliba really established himself at Arsenal last season, proving a hugely important part of their surprisingly strong title challenge.

If the 22-year-old can continue to develop at this rate, he’s surely going to be the best defender in the world and should pick up a fair few trophies at Arsenal.

More Stories William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.