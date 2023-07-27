Aston Villa handed big boost in race for Tottenham star after latest development

Aston Villa have been handed a big boost in their pursuit of Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso as Napoli could be about to pull out of the race.

There is uncertainty over the future of Piotr Zielinski at the Serie A champions as the 29-year-old is out of contract with the Italian club next summer, therefore, Napoli were willing to sell the midfielder if he didn’t sign a new deal.

However, according to Football Italia , Zielinski is now ready to commit his future to Napoli, meaning the Naples-based club are likely to drop their interest in Lo Celso.

This will come as a boost to Aston Villa, the other team interested in the Argentina star, with BirminghamLive reporting that Unai Emery is keen to reunite with the 27-year-old.

Lo Celso is available for transfer this summer after spending the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal, where he worked with current Aston Villa boss Unai Emery. The report states that Tottenham are likely to sanction a deal before the new season begins, but will want an obligation to buy included in any loan agreement.

Lo Celso would be another top signing for Aston Villa this summer after already doing some impressive business as Emery sets about trying to push the Birmingham club further up the Premier League table.