Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has appeared to aim a dig at some of his teammates as well as his club’s work in the transfer market this summer.

The Argentina international was an exciting signing for Chelsea when he joined from Benfica back in January, but it’s fair to say he’s not been able to show his very best form for the Blues just yet.

The Chelsea team as a whole have struggled in recent months, while Fernandez would surely benefit from a new signing coming in alongside him in midfield.

See below as one high-profile CFC account mentioned the need for the west London giants to give Fernandez someone better to help him…

Enzo Fernandez needs help! Don't let him down, Chelsea. ? pic.twitter.com/Apna37JrUm — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) July 27, 2023

Fernandez liked the tweet, suggesting he agrees that he needs help in that department, which might not exactly go down too well with some of his Chelsea colleagues.

