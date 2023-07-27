Chelsea face Liverpool on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season, but the two English top-flight stalwarts could be battling for a different kind of result before that match.

The Blues are hoping to re-emerge as a force next season after an horrific 2022/23 under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and, latterly, Frank Lampard.

Much of the blame could be pointed at owner, Todd Boehly, after he bought too many players in his opening two transfer windows, and it meant that the managers had a top-heavy squad that they couldn’t possibly keep happy.

This summer has seen a complete role reversal and a fire sale of sorts has continued since the end of last season.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Barbie’ has a link to the Premier League in the form of Margot Robbie Barcelona given provisional place in next season’s Champions League Brazilian football legend suggests Neymar could be “the key” to Arsenal’s success

As Mauricio Pochettino gets started in earnest, he’ll clearly require one or two new faces about the place, and as reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, has tweeted, they’re prepared to go all in for Romeo Lavia, even beating any offer that Liverpool might put on the table.

The Chelsea counter is coming. #CFC ready to move for Lavia and even prepared to table a higher offer than #LFC, having bid £50m for him a year ago. But Lavia is still sold on Liverpool. A move to Anfield remains more likely at this stage.? https://t.co/kF7Jt9aqqf — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 27, 2023

As Jacobs also suggests, however, their bid for his services could be doomed to failure as it appears the player prefers a move to Anfield.

Regardless of the final sale price, it would be some capture for Jurgen Klopp after losing his captain, Jordan Henderson, and with Fabinho on the verge of moving to the Saudi Pro League too.

For Chelsea, it looks like it will be back to the drawing board.