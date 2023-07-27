European giants in advanced talks for Chelsea star but player wants to stay at Stamford Bridge

The future of Trevoh Chalobah is still uncertain as Inter Milan have entered advanced talks for the defender but the player would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge ahead of the new season.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are pushing to move Chalobah on this summer with Inter being the furthest ahead in the race to sign the defender. The Italian giants are believed to have a long-term interest in the 24-year-old and initially made enquiries over his availability in January.

However, the report states that Chalobah would prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place as the Blues’ options are not very deep at present.

The Englishman’s current contract runs until 2028 after signing an extension in November and it would require a notable fee in order to sign him this summer.

Chalobah has proven to be a good talent at Chelsea and his versatility will be an attraction for many clubs.

Aside from Inter, Brighton are said to be interested in including the defender in a potential swap deal for Chelsea’s top target Moises Caicedo but it remains to be seen if that deal can get done.

With the season just around the corner, Chalobah has options but he will want his future decided sooner rather than later.