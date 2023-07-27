Exclusive: Transfer expert names West Ham’s dream target as update on midfield search provided

West Ham continue to search for Declan Rice’s replacement following the midfielder’s move to Arsenal and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has named the Hammers’ dream target to fill the role.

The departure of Rice is a big blow to West Ham heading into the new season, but it is one they were expecting, and the London club have been linked to several stars in the meantime as they continue to search for his replacement.

Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Juventus’ Denis Zakaria are two names that have been linked to the London Stadium but Romano says that David Moyes’ dream target is Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

Writing in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano has provided an update on West Ham’s search for a new midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano provides an update on West Ham’s search for a midfielder

“Monaco want Zakaria, they have submitted their first bid for the player. It’s now up to West Ham if they want to bid again after initial proposal was rejected by Juventus 15 days ago. Zakaria is still assessing his options, and Monaco could be an interesting option for him as their new manager Adi Hutter knows him well,” Romano said in his latest column.

“James Ward-Prowse is on their list, and Scott McTominay too. Edson Alvarez is also appreciated but is not considered a priority now, as far as I understand. West Ham’s dream target in midfield is Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, but that looks like being a very expensive deal.”