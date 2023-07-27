Forest set to sign former Premier League star who once earned £505k per week

Nottingham Forest managed to secure their Premier League status by the skin of their teeth last season, and credit must go to Steve Cooper and his side for believing that it was possible right until the bitter end.

The City Ground was bouncing at times last season but the good times in England’s top division looked set to end until wins over Brighton, Southampton and Arsenal in their final few games saw them climb out of relegation trouble.

Retaining their top-flight status allows the club to continue to dream big, and that certainly appears to be what they’re doing with one particular transfer.

According to El Futbolero, the club are looking to do a deal to bring Alexis Sanchez back to the Premier League.

The Chilean was inspired as an Arsenal player, but after he made the move to Man United in a deal which took Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Gunners, his reported £505,000 per week salary (per The Sun) appeared to weight heavy on his shoulders.

He was never close to being the same player at Old Trafford as he was at the Emirates Stadium, and it was no real surprise when he was moved on.

That he would consider moving back to England and to a club with no European football to speak of hints at how far this former Inter Milan and Barcelona star has fallen, with the greatest respect.

If Forest can pull off a one-year deal, however, Sanchez might just surprise us all.