Bayern Munich or Man United? – Harry Kane has clear transfer preference

Tottenham Hotspur will sell Harry Kane this summer if the English striker fails to extend his contract.

Understandably weary of losing their best player for free this time next year, Tottenham Hotspur are open to offers for Kane, 29, but are unlikely to sanction a sale for less than £100 million.

Leading the chase for the prolific hitman’s signature is Bayern Munich. Having lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last year, the Bavarians are desperate to recruit a new striker with Thomas Tuchel recently opening admitting the Bundesliga champions are actively trying to sign a new striker.

However, with Manchester United also on the lookout for a new forward to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo and to replace the injury-stricken Anthony Martial, Erik Ten Hag, although in talks to sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, is thought to also be a big admirer of Tottenham’s number 10.

Any kind of deal will depend on Tottenham Hotspur’s willingness to sell to a direct domestic rival though – and that is something the Londoners are unlikely to agree to.

Nevertheless, according to a recent report from Football Insider, although Kane realises how difficult it will be for him to move to Old Trafford this summer, his preference is to team up with Ten Hag over joining Bayern Munich.

The England international may have little choice but to accept a move to Munich though. Germany’s 33-time league winners are thought to be preparing a third bid – one that is expected to be close to the £100 million Tottenham are looking for (Football Insider).

Since making his senior club debut in 2011, Kane, who has also represented England on 84 occasions, has gone on to score 280 goals and provide 64 assists in 435 games in all competitions.