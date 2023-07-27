Harry Kane could have played his last game in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt.

In an effort to avoid losing their best player for free this time next year, Tottenham’s hierarchy are believed to reluctantly be prepared to sell Kane, 29, for around £100 million.

Although Manchester United are thought to be the striker’s preferred destination (Football Insider), with the Lilywhites unlikely to negotiate with a direct domestic rival, Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich, who have already seen two bids rejected, are viewed as the saga’s frontrunners.

And according to German transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Christian Falk, the Bavarians are hopeful they can finalise a deal for the prolific number 10 before Tottenham’s next pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk next month.

“Bayern Munich are working hard on the transfer of Harry Kane,” Falk said in his exclusive column.

“The club are still very positive about the deal and are hopeful the Englishman played his last match for Tottenham against LC Sailors. They would like to complete the deal before Spurs’ next match against Shakhtar Donetsk on 6 August in London.”

Since making his senior club debut in 2011, Kane, who has also represented England on 84 occasions, has gone on to score 280 goals and provide 64 assists in 435 games in all competitions.

Do you think Kane will play for Tottenham again? – Let us know in the comments below.