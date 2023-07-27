“I didn’t expect this attitude” – Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku slammed by old Inter team-mate

It isn’t quite clear as to why Chelsea star, Romelu Lukaku, thought that negotiating with Juventus would be a good idea, given that it appeared Internazionale were looking to come to an agreement with the west Londoners for the Belgian’s services.

Lukaku had spent the season on loan at the nerazzurri and might well have helped the club to Champions League glory had his late header in the final against Man City taken the game to extra time.

With it believed that Chelsea don’t want to keep the player, and Inter, so apparently disgusted by Lukaku’s actions that they’ve pulled out of negotiations, only Juventus – if they can sell Dusan Vlahovic – or the Saudi Pro League apparently remain as potential options for the 2023/24 season.

The player clearly only has himself to blame for the mess that’s been created, and his former strike partner, Lautaro Martinez, has slammed Lukaku for his actions.

“I was disappointed, it’s the truth,” he told La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t 90Min).

“I also tried to call him in those days of chaos, he never answered me, the same he did with my other teammates.

“After so many years together, after so many things lived together, I was disappointed. Thankfully, it’s his choice. I wish him the best. But I didn’t expect this attitude.”

At present, even though it would seem that Chelsea won’t countenance the same, Lukaku could end up being sat on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge.

That there’s still over a month until the summer transfer window shuts for business should be of some comfort to Todd Boehly as that’s more than enough time to get a deal done.

If one doesn’t happen to suit all parties, however, we’ll then have a scenario where an unwanted player remains at a club he doesn’t want to be at either.